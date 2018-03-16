Burakovsky had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

It was nice to see Burakovsky get in on his team's offensive outburst, as the 2013 first-rounder snapped a seven-game point drought. With just 19 points in 44 appearances and a minus-7 rating even after factoring in his plus-2 mark from this game, Burakovsky's been a disappointment relative to preseason expectations.