Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Finds goal column in matinee win
Burakovsky scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over New York.
Burakovsky has points in four of his last five appearances and now sits at 21 points for the season (in 60 appearances). No need to get too excited, as the 24-year-old finished Sunday's win with just 6:58 of TOI.
