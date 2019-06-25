Burakovsky will get a qualifying offer from the Capitals ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

This move will allow the Capitals to keep Burakovsky's rights so he doesn't hit unrestricted free agency. Finding the money to actually retain the 24-year-old winger on a new contract will be tricky, as the cap-strapped Caps were one of the teams most adversely affected by the 2019-20 salary cap coming in below expectations.