Burakovsky is week-to-week with his upper-body injury, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

This update on Burakovsky was relayed from Capitals coach Barry Trotz. The Caps will play host to the Penguins on Thursday for Game 1 of the conference semifinals, and it's safe to say that the Austrian won't be available or that one. In fact, the week-to-week designation suggests that Burakovsky won't return until sometime in May.