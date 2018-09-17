Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Grabs assist in preseason loss
Burakovsky recorded an assist in Sunday's preseason loss to Boston.
The 23-year-old forward managed a helper on Washington's lone goal to go along with two shots in 19:39 on the ice. While the 19:39 was significantly higher than his average time-on-ice from last year, it will not be a reality in the regular season. However, Burakovsky's playing time has increased each of his four pro seasons, a trend that should continue.
