Burakovsky is hopeful he will return to DC next season, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky confirmed he has not had any discussions with the team about a possible extension just yet. A restricted free agent, the 24-year-old winger struggled mightily in 2018-19 with just 12 goals and 25 points in 76 games -- although 16 of those points came in the last half of the season. The enigmatic winger will be owed a $3.25 million qualifying offer to retain his rights, which may prove too rich for a Capitals team right up against the salary cap and unwilling to commit to a forward with such inconsistent production.