Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Hoping to return to DC
Burakovsky is hopeful he will return to DC next season, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Burakovsky confirmed he has not had any discussions with the team about a possible extension just yet. A restricted free agent, the 24-year-old winger struggled mightily in 2018-19 with just 12 goals and 25 points in 76 games -- although 16 of those points came in the last half of the season. The enigmatic winger will be owed a $3.25 million qualifying offer to retain his rights, which may prove too rich for a Capitals team right up against the salary cap and unwilling to commit to a forward with such inconsistent production.
