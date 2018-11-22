Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Lights lamp Wednesday
Burakovsky recorded a power-play goal and three shots during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Burakovsky's tally marks just his third goal and fifth point in 21 games this season which puts him on pace for a career-low 20 points (with an unsavory minus-20 rating to boot). With a couple of 30-point seasons under his belt, it's quite possible the 23-year-old Swede will snap out of this funk, but he's had a rollercoaster career in Washington and isn't a reliable option even in deeper formats at this time.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: One of each in win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Scores in loss•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Pots goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Grabs assist in preseason loss•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Picks up assist to end season•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Sets up two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...