Burakovsky recorded a power-play goal and three shots during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Burakovsky's tally marks just his third goal and fifth point in 21 games this season which puts him on pace for a career-low 20 points (with an unsavory minus-20 rating to boot). With a couple of 30-point seasons under his belt, it's quite possible the 23-year-old Swede will snap out of this funk, but he's had a rollercoaster career in Washington and isn't a reliable option even in deeper formats at this time.