Burakovsky is expected to be in the lineup Friday against the Sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky sat out the last four games as a healthy scratch after managing just five goals, eight points and a minus-5 rating in 29 games this season. Rumors continue to churn that the 23-year-old is on the trade block, so this is a pivotal opportunity for the Swedish winger. However, unless he improves his offensive consistency or lands a more meaningful role on another team, his fantasy value remains fairly limited.