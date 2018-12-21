Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Likely to play Friday
Burakovsky is expected to be in the lineup Friday against the Sabres, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Burakovsky sat out the last four games as a healthy scratch after managing just five goals, eight points and a minus-5 rating in 29 games this season. Rumors continue to churn that the 23-year-old is on the trade block, so this is a pivotal opportunity for the Swedish winger. However, unless he improves his offensive consistency or lands a more meaningful role on another team, his fantasy value remains fairly limited.
