Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Marks scoresheet twice in win
Burakovsky recorded a goal, a power-play assist and three shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.
Burakovsky had just two helpers through the first seven games of the season, so not only was this his first goal of the campaign, it was also his first multi-point showing. The winger was a popular breakout candidate entering the season, and he's probably still a solid own in deeper settings because of his offensive upside.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Demoted to third line•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Inks two-year deal with Washington•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Not an option for Vegas•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Expected have top-six role next season•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Finds twine twice in Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...