Burakovsky recorded a goal, a power-play assist and three shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.

Burakovsky had just two helpers through the first seven games of the season, so not only was this his first goal of the campaign, it was also his first multi-point showing. The winger was a popular breakout candidate entering the season, and he's probably still a solid own in deeper settings because of his offensive upside.