Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Misses practice Monday
Burakovsky was held out of practice Monday with an upper-body ailment.
With the exception of his Oct. 20 outing against Detroit, Burakovsky has been limited in his offensive production. The winger is still getting opportunities with the man advantage (1:34 of ice time shorthanded), but has just one power-play assist to show for it. If the 22-year-old is unavailable against Vancouver on Thursday, Nathan Walker would likely slot back into the lineup.
