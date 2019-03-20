Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Nets goal Tuesday
Burakovsky registered a goal and three shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Burakovsky has been in the doghouse for much of the season, but his game has really picked up in recent weeks with six goals and 12 points over his last 20 games despite averaging just 10:34 of ice time. The 24-year-old's lack of quality ice time on the fourth line holds his fantasy value in check for the balance of this season, but this hot streak could portend well for his fantasy production in 2019-20.
