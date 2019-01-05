Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Notches helper Friday
Burakovsky tallied an assist and three shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars.
The helper is Burakovsky's only point in the last eight games, and he's managed just five goals and nine points in 36 games this season. Time may be running out for the 23-year-old in Washington, but his fantasy value in standard formats may have already dried up.
