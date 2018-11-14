Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: One of each in win
Burakovsky scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
With only four points on the year and because of his demotion, Burakovsky, 23, can be safely ignored in most formats. For those in deeper leagues, you simply have to hope the bottom six forward figures out his offensive struggles sooner rather than later.
