Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out 6-8 weeks
Burakovsky underwent successful surgery on his fractured left thumb Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks.
Burakovsky's had a somewhat quiet start to the campaign, notching four points and 15 shots on goal in nine games, but his absence will create a gaping hole in the Capitals' top six. It looks like Tom Wilson will get the first crack at replacing the Austrian winger on Washington's second line, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Capitals insert a more skilled player like Jakub Vrana into that spot for the majority of Burakovsky's 6-to-8 week absence.
