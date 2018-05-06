Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out for Game 6
Burakovsky (upper body) will not travel with the team to Pittsburgh for Game 6 on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Burakovsky hasn't played since being injured in Game 2 of the first round against Columbus. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and 25 points in 56 regular season contests. At this rate, it doesn't look like he'll be ready to go until next round, assuming Washington advances.
