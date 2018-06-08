Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Picks up assist to end season
Burakovsky recorded a helper in the Game 5 Stanley Cup-clinching victory over Vegas on Thursday.
Burakovsky responded to a May 19 benching by compiling six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games to close out the season, despite averaging merely 10:27 per game. It was a tale of two halves for Burakovsky this postseason, as the six points accumulated at the end of the playoffs were the only points he generated in 13 games. Burakovsky figures to average closer to his 13:50 average time on ice next season if he can avoid injury in 2018-19.
