Burakovsky buried a goal and two shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Burakovsky appears locked in as a third-line winger alongside Lars Eller and Brett Connolly to open the season. The 23-year-old Swede possesses some upside in deeper formats but will need an increased role on one of the top scoring lines if he is to carve out much value in standard leagues. Monitor his ice time carefully and be ready to scoop him up if the situation improves.