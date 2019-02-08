Burakovsky tallied a goal, two shots and three blocked shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Avalanche.

Burakovsky continues to struggle with inconsistency as the rumors surrounding a possible departure from the Capitals are intensifying with the trade deadline looming. With just two goals and five points in his last 14 games, the Swedish winger might benefit from a change of scenery at this juncture. The 23-year-old's fantasy value remains quite limited unless he improves his output or gets a more prominent role elsewhere.