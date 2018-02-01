Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Pots goal Wednesday
Burakovsky netted a power-play goal and leveled two hits during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
The goal snaps a nine-game goal-scoring drought for the 22-year-old winger who has been benched for multiple games in 2018. The Caps need more from Burakovsky than the four goals and 10 points he has produced in 25 games thus far, so keep an eye on his production moving forward as his fantasy value is still somewhat shaky until he can maintain a consistent presence in the lineup and generate more offense.
