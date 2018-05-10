Burakovsky (upper body) is considered questionable for Friday's Game 1 against the Lightning as part of the Eastern Conference finals, The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky reportedly shed his non-contact jersey for practice Thursday, but coach Barry Trotz wouldn't tip his hand regarding the Austrian's status for the series opener. Still, he sounds excited about the prospect of Burakovsky returning soon. "I expect when Andre is ready that he could give us a boost of enthusiasm," Trotz said. "He's a good player, and he's been generally a pretty good player in the playoffs, so I'm hoping past experience and playoff excitement will push him forward when he gets the call."