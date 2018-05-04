Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Resumes skating Friday
Burakovsky (upper body) skated on his own Friday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Burakovsky had surgery recently for the ailment and has been characterized as "week-to-week", but the sighting prior to Friday's practice in Virginia was a welcome sight. However, he remains without a firm recovery timetable.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't travel with team•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Given week-to-week designation•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will miss rest of opening playoff series•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't travel with team•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Diagnosed with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Absent from start of second period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...