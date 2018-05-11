Burakovsky (upper body) will suit up against the Lightning in Friday's Game 1 clash, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky has been sidelined since April 15 when he was hurt against the Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the opening round. Not only is the winger expected to resume his spot in the lineup, he appears to be returning to the second power-play unit as well. Injuries limited the Austrian to just 56 outings during the regular season. As a result, he failed to crack the 30-point threshold for a third consecutive year.