Burakovsky collected an assist and four shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Burakovsky has a goal and two helpers over his last three games. The 24-year-old winger was spared as a bargaining chip at the trade deadline despite persistent rumors of being on the outs in Washington, and can only hope that this recent hot streak will help him take the next step in his development. However, with just 20 points over 58 games, the first-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft can be safely passed over in standard formats.