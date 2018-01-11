Burakovsky will sit out Thursday night's game against the Hurricanes due to an illness,

The Capitals announced that they were going to render Brett Connolly a healthy scratch before Burakovsky's illness surfaced, but it looks like they have little choice but to stick with Connolly. Burakovsky will have a chance to return Friday before the team takes a six-day break.

