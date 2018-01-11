Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out with illness
Burakovsky will sit out Thursday night's game against the Hurricanes due to an illness,
The Capitals announced that they were going to render Brett Connolly a healthy scratch before Burakovsky's illness surfaced, but it looks like they have little choice but to stick with Connolly. Burakovsky will have a chance to return Friday before the team takes a six-day break.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Caps three-point night with OT winner•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will make return Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Nearing return to action•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set for practice Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set to miss at least three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...