Burakovsky scored his first goal of the season while firing five shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Burakovsky's goal marked his first point of the season, but fantasy owners shouldn't see it as a sign of things to come, as the 2013 first-round pick has been relegated to a bottom-six role this campaign, averaging just 11:08 of ice time per game. To make matters worse, the Austrian winger also isn't getting any looks on the man advantage, putting a cap on his already underwhelming offensive upside. Burakovsky can be safely ignored in most fantasy formats.