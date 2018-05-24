Burakovsky scored two goals in the second period, helping his team earn a 4-0 series-clinching win over the Lightning on Wednesday.

Nobody expected this, considering that Burakovsky hadn't scored a single point in the postseason prior to Wednesday. Granted, he's only played eight games because he was injured in the first round against Columbus, but putting him on your roster in this matchup required either desperation or incredible luck. Even after scoring twice, he only received 11:19 of ice time, which means there are likely better options available for the Stanley Cup Finals.