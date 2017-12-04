Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set for practice Tuesday
Burakovsky (thumb) will take part in practice Tuesday and the team hopes he'll be ready to play in a week's time, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The former first-round pick hasn't played a game since Oct. 21 and if he's able to return Dec. 11 against the Islanders then it will put his recovery right in the middle of 6-to-8 week timetable he was given after undergoing surgery on Oct. 24. Burakovsky hasn't produced the way the Caps believed he would to this point, but they'd love to have him back in the lineup to offer some additional secondary scoring. Expect the team to offer more information on Burakovsky's status as the week progresses.
