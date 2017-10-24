Burakovsky won't travel with the Capitals for their upcoming three-game road trip, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Burakovsky is scheduled to see a specialist Tuesday, so a more definite timetable for his return to game action should be released in the coming days. The recently recalled Chandler Stephenson will round out Washington's depth at forward while Burakovsky is in recovery mode.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories