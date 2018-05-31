Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Sets up two goals
Burakovsky had the secondary assist on goals from Lars Eller and Brooks Orpik, helping his team earn a 3-2 win over Vegas on Wednesday in Game 2.
After doing absolutely nothing fantasy-wise for his first seven playoff games, Burakovsky has come up big for the Capitals in the past three, scoring five points with two multi-point games. He likely won't keep this up for long, but he's hot right now, making him worth a flier as a value play in daily contests.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Scores two goals in win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Returns Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will travel to Tampa•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Takes part in shooting drills Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...