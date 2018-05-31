Burakovsky had the secondary assist on goals from Lars Eller and Brooks Orpik, helping his team earn a 3-2 win over Vegas on Wednesday in Game 2.

After doing absolutely nothing fantasy-wise for his first seven playoff games, Burakovsky has come up big for the Capitals in the past three, scoring five points with two multi-point games. He likely won't keep this up for long, but he's hot right now, making him worth a flier as a value play in daily contests.