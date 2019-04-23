Burakovsky registered an even-strength assist in Monday's Game 6 loss to the Hurricanes, with 5-2 being the final score.

Burakovsky synched up with Lars Eller and was the secondary distributor on the game's first goal to Brett Connolly -- this was a sweet top-shelf snipe from the latter, but Burakovsky hasn't been all that active in the postseason with this counting as his first point in the series.