Burakovsky registered an assist while logging 10:53 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against the Rangers.

Burakovsky has raised his game in response to persistent questions about his future in Washington, posting two goals and seven points over his last 10 games. Along with linemates Lars Eller and Brett Connolly, the 23-year-old winger seems to be finding his game in the latter half of the season, and there's a decent chance he has played himself off the hot seat as far as Monday's trade deadline is concerned. However, the arrival of Carl Hagelin gives the Caps an insurance policy on the speedy Swede, so the first-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft won't be able to rest on his laurels.