Burakovsky recorded a power-play goal, an assist, and two shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Burakovsky has been on a bit of a tear in recent weeks with four goals and seven points in his last 11 games while logging just over 13 minutes per outing. The 22-year-old has not met expectations for a breakout campaign, and his minus-9 rating on the season leaves a lot to be desired, but there are signs of life from the young winger so consider adding him if he's available in standard leagues -- especially if his productivity leads to a promotion back into the top six.