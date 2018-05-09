Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Takes part in shooting drills Tuesday
Burakovsky (upper body) was spotted shooting and puck-handling before Tuesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Burakovsky still isn't taking contact or participating in full practices, but the stick work is a good sign since he was merely skating on his own just a few days ago. The 23-year-old Swede has not played since sustaining the injury in Round One against the Blue Jackets, but he might return to action at some point in the Conference Finals matchup against the Lightning if his recovery stays on track.
