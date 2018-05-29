Burakovsky notched an assist in Monday's Game 1 loss to Washington.

After missing 11 games due to a recurring upper-body injury over the past three series, Burakovsky has been heating up of late, totaling three points (two goals, one assist) in his past two games. The 23-year-old winger appears to be nearing full health, as his time on ice has increased with each game back (7:31 on May 21, 11:19 on May 23, 13:53 on May 28). The big question is whether or not this trend will continue, or if Monday's total will be what we can expect going forward.