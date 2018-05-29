Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Tallies assist in loss
Burakovsky notched an assist in Monday's Game 1 loss to Washington.
After missing 11 games due to a recurring upper-body injury over the past three series, Burakovsky has been heating up of late, totaling three points (two goals, one assist) in his past two games. The 23-year-old winger appears to be nearing full health, as his time on ice has increased with each game back (7:31 on May 21, 11:19 on May 23, 13:53 on May 28). The big question is whether or not this trend will continue, or if Monday's total will be what we can expect going forward.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Scores two goals in win•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Returns Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will travel to Tampa•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Takes part in shooting drills Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out for Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...