Burakovsky picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old Swede has his first point of the campaign but has only mustered three shots in the first two games despite averaging 15:28 of ice time. Playing with the likes of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, all the ingredients are there for the first-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft to have a breakout season, so continue to play him with confidence.