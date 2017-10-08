Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Tallies helper Saturday
Burakovsky picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.
The 22-year-old Swede has his first point of the campaign but has only mustered three shots in the first two games despite averaging 15:28 of ice time. Playing with the likes of Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, all the ingredients are there for the first-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft to have a breakout season, so continue to play him with confidence.
