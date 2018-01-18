Burakovsky won't play against the Devils on Thursday because he'll be a healthy scratch, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Burakovsky was tending to an illness before the Capitals went on their league-mandated five-day bye week, but they won the last game against the Hurricanes prior to the hiatus. Coach Barry Trotz evidently isn't keen on making any immediate changes, though there is reason to believe Burakovsky will return for Friday evening's clash against the Habs. It can be tiresome tracking Burakovsky's whereabouts within the lineup, so line up alternatives in case you've been depending on him in fantasy.