Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will make return Friday
Coach Barry Trotz indicated Thursday that Burakovsky (thumb) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Burakovsky has been sidelined since Oct. 21 because of a broken left thumb, but it has finally healed enough for him to rejoin the action Thursday. In the nine games prior to injury, the winger managed to rack up four points (one goal, three assists) while averaging over 15 minutes of ice time per contest.
