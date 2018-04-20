Burakovsky (upper body) will miss the remainder of the conference quarterfinals versus the Blue Jackets, as he'll need to undergo a minor surgical operation, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The absence of Burakovsky could hurt the Capitals' power-play numbers as they look to take over the series lead in Game 5 on Saturday. While the Austrian didn't see any man-advantage opportunities in Game 2, Burakovsky logged 4:52 of ice time in that special teams spot in the playoff opener. Chandler Stephenson has moved up to the second line with Brett Connolly and Jakub Vrana rounding out the bottom six with the 23-year-old out of commission.