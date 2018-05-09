Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will travel to Tampa
Burakovsky (upper body) has been upgraded to day-to-day and will travel to Tampa Bay ahead of Game 1 against the Lightning
This is a clear sign of progress after Burakovsky took part in shooting drills Tuesday morning. Thanks in large part to Alex Ovechkin -- who has 15 points -- the Capitals are leading all teams in playoff scoring at 3.58 goals per game, and Burakovsky possibly joining the mix for the start of the Eastern Conference finals could render this offense even more threatening. The Russian added 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) over 56 games in the regular season, but he hasn't played since the second game of the conference quarterfinals, opposing the Blue Jackets.
