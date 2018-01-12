Burakovsky (illness) won't travel with the Capitals for Friday's game in Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky will miss a second straight game, but the Capitals will go on their league-mandated five-day break following Friday's contest, so he'll likely be ready to return next Thursday against the Devils. Brett Connolly will continue to occupy a bottom-six role until Burakovsky's cleared to play.