Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't play Friday
Burakovsky (illness) won't travel with the Capitals for Friday's game in Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Burakovsky will miss a second straight game, but the Capitals will go on their league-mandated five-day break following Friday's contest, so he'll likely be ready to return next Thursday against the Devils. Brett Connolly will continue to occupy a bottom-six role until Burakovsky's cleared to play.
More News
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Ruled out with illness•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Caps three-point night with OT winner•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Will make return Friday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Nearing return to action•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Set for practice Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...