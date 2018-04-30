Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't travel with team
Burakovsky (upper body) will not join the Capitals on the road for Games 3 and 4, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Burakovsky was already considered week-to-week, but this latest news officially rules him out for the next two contests. Coach Barry Trotz has consistently maintained that the winger has not been ruled out for the entire second-round series, so it's still possible he is available for Game 5 in Washington on May 5. Once the 22-year-old is given the green light to return, Alex Chiasson figures to be the odd man out.
