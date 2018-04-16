Burakovsky (upper body) won't make the trip to Columbus and has been ruled out for Washington's next two games, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Burakovsky was forced out of Game 2 on Sunday after playing just 2:12. In Game 1 -- despite logging 21:38 of ice time -- the winger failed to secure a point and registered a mere three shots on goal. In the regular season, the 22-year-old was limited to only 56 games due to injury, which resulted in him failing to reach the 30-point mark for a third consecutive year. In Burakovsky's absence, Jakub Vrana figures to slot back into the lineup. Down 2-0 in the series, if his teammates can't secure a road win in the next two outings, the Austrian will have played his final game of the 2017-18 campaign.