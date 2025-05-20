Cristall was reassigned from WHL Spokane to AHL Hershey, the Capitals announced Tuesday.

Cristall will link up with the Bears, who are on the brink of elimination against Charlotte ahead of Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 20-year-old Cristall spearheaded the WHL in regular-season scoring with 48 goals and 132 points across 57 appearances. He also led the WHL playoffs with 21 markers and ranked second in points (41). The 2023 second-round selection could compete for a spot on Washington's roster next season, and he should gain valuable experience if he draws into the postseason lineup with Hershey.