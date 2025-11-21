Cristall scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Cristall has done a decent job in his first AHL campaign, posting three goals and eight assists. He's earned five of his 11 points during his active four-game point streak. He's added 25 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances. The 20--year-old Cristall probably won't see NHL minutes this year, but he'll be in position to push for a role in 2026-27.