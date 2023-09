Cristall was reassigned to WHL Kelowna on Friday.

Cristall registered an assist during Washington's 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday - his preseason debut with the Capitals. The 18-year-old winger possesses incredible skills with the puck and will spend the balance of the 2023-24 campaign honing his skills in the major junior ranks and preparing for another shot to make the Capitals during the next training camp.