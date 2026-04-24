Cristall scored two goals in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Bridgeport in Game 2 on Thursday.

Cristall helped the Bears get through to the next round of the AHL playoffs. This was just his second postseason contest after he logged 20 goals and 60 points over all 72 regular-season games as a rookie for Hershey this year. Cristall's got plenty of talent, and another strong campaign in 2026-27 could earn him his NHL debut.