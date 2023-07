Cristall agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Thursday, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Cristall had 39 goals and 95 points in 54 WHL games with Kelowna in 2022-23. The Capitals took him with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. While Cristall has plenty of offensive upside, he'll need more time to develop before he has a real shot of cracking Washington's roster.