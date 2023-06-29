Cristall was selected 40th overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

This is a pure upside play for Washington at this stage of the draft, and a smart one at that. Cristall was one of the best players in the WHL this past season, posting a whopping 39 goals and 95 points in just 54 games for Kelowna. Cristall is one of the most talented offensive weapons in the entire draft, but simply put, there aren't many guys in the NHL that succeed playing the type of game Cristall brings to the table. He's severely undersized at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds and his skating stride is extremely awkward. It's a worthy dice roll for the Caps given the lack of upside in their prospect pool, but the risk here is immense.