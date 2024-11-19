Mangiapane registered an assist and added two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Mangiapane ended a three-game dry spell when he set up an Aliaksei Protas goal in the third period. Through 18 appearances, Mangiapane has a respectable eight points, 30 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating. The 28-year-old has been a steady third-line presence in his first year with the Capitals, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a fourth straight 40-point campaign.