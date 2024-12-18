Mangiapane (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Mangiapane missed one game due to the illness, but it looks like he's ready to go. Hendrix Lapierre is expected to be scratched, allowing Mangiapane and Jakub Vrana to flank Lars Eller on the third line.
